New Disney D-Stage Statues Arrive from Beast Kingdom

It is time to blast off as Beast Kingdom reveals not one but two iconic Disney alien themed statues. Releasing as part of their D-Stage Diorama statue series, the Three-Eyed Alien from Toy Story and Experiment 626 from Lilo and Stitch are back. Each diorama statue is loaded with color and a design that captures the elements of each film. For the Toy Story Alien, we are getting him in a flying saucer as he blasts off from the delicious world of Pizza Planet. Experiment 626 is revving his engine in Hawaii with his new flying car, as seen in the ending of Lilo and Stitch. Both Disney statues will come in at roughly 6" tall and will be an excellent home or office dimply piece for any fan. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be found here for $35.99 with a Q4 2022 release.

"The alien experiment 626, Stitch himself is back again on a fun holiday ride! Join Disney's intergalactic alien as he sets himself up for a race with his friends. The D-Stage 108, Stitch Racing Car is a new desk piece by Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' featuring some fun Hawaii sun and some serious racing style! A detailed figurine, Stitch is seen driving his futuristic racer amongst s lush forest and carrying his winning flag."

"Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts and get ready to fly amongst the stars with the funniest aliens from Toy Story! Ride a flying saucer and soar across the cosmos with Toys Story's Three Eyed Aliens Diorama Stage-109-Alien's Racing Car! A flying saucer doubling as a racing car gets our little friend revved up to be number 1! Watch as our little friend welcomes you on a race of the century with a detailed design and branded figure base. So make sure this set is added to your collection and be number one in the cosmos and beyond! "