New Ghostbusters Rooftop Showdown 4-Pack Arrives from Hasbro

Hasbro asks the question, “Who You Gonna Call?” once again as they debut some new and impressive Ghostbusters collectibles

Article Summary The new Ghostbusters Plasma Series Rooftop Showdown 4-pack from Hasbro features all four original heroes.

Each 6-inch figure includes movie-accurate details, articulation, and essential ghost-busting accessories.

Accessories in the set include proton packs with plasma beams, a ghost trap, P.K.E. meter, and Ecto goggles.

The set is priced at $99.99, set for March 2026 release, with pre-orders already live on Hasbro Pulse.

The Hasbro Ghostbusters Plasma Series is the definitive 6-inch figure line for fans who ain't afraid of no ghosts. This line never really took off, though, with a few variants released over the years, with marshmallow, Afterlife, and Slimer variants. However, it looks like Hasbro is ready to bust some ghosts with an updated Plasma Series 4-Pack. This set consists of Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore, all with movie-accurate details from the classic 1984 film.

Packaging has yet to be revealed for this reissue or release, but all four heroes come with accessories, including four proton packs with a plasma beam. On top of that, Hasbro included a ghost trap, P.K.E. meter, and googles just to make sure no ghosts could get away. It is nice to see a new Ghostbusters release arriving from Hasbro, even if it is just a bundled rerelease. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series Rooftop Showdown is priced at $99.99 and set for a March 2026 release. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, and be on the lookout for the return of the Proton Pack!

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Rooftop Showdown

"Celebrate over 40 frightfully funny years of Ghostbusters with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Rooftop Showdown action figure set from Hasbro! This pack of 6 inch action figures includes all 4 original Ghostbusters, including Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore. Featuring premium design and detailing, as well as multiple points of articulation for paranormal poseability, this collector's set embodies the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans are looking to trap!"

"The Ghostbusters Rooftop Showdown toys come equipped with all the eerie accessories needed to tackle the supernatural, including 4 Proton Packs with 4 Neutrona Wands, 4 plasma streams, 1 Ghost Trap, 1 P.K.E. Meter, and 1 pair of Ecto Goggles. Look for even more from Ghostbusters, including cool action figures, the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters toy vehicle, and role play gear, to build a scary awesome collection! (Each sold separately"

