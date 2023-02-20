New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 LEGO Set Features Baby Rocket New cosmic adventures are awaiting MCU fans and LEGO is giving them a taste of what is to come with new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Sets

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has come and gone leaving the door open for the next Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Up next is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like it will be rough, so be sure to get your tissues ready. While we wait for our favorite space crew to arrive on screen, LEGO is preparing for the adventure with new construction sets. Two new Marvel sets are on the way, with a Rocket Raccoon flashback and a Star-Lord/Groot Team-Up. Baby Rocket gets his LEGO debut with this set with a fun new spaceship set coming in at 330 pieces. The Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters is also debuting at only 67 pieces with a mini set to get fans pumped for the upcoming journey. Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set are arriving in April 2023, and Rocket's Ship can be found here for $34.99, and the Headquarters here for $9.99.

LEGO Gives Marvel Fans Baby Rocket's Ship

"Super Hero spacecraft from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. LEGO® Marvel Baby Rocket's Ship (76254) will take kids aged 8+ on endless imaginative adventures. This buildable toy recreates the spaceship that Baby Rocket uses to escape from his creators in the movie. The craft features an opening cockpit, adjustable landing gear and 2 stud shooters. As well as the Baby Rocket figure, the set comes with an adult Rocket minifigure to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action."

Super Hero spaceship – LEGO® Marvel Baby Rocket's Ship (76254) puts the iconic craft from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 movie into kids' hands

Classic characters – As well as the Baby Rocket figure, the set comes with an adult Rocket minifigure to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action

Imaginative adventures – Kids role-play movie scenes and missions of their own with Rocket, Baby Rocket and the spaceship, with its opening cockpit, adjustable landing gear and 2 stud shooters

Hands-on playset – This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 2.6 in. (7 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) long and 4.5 in (11 cm) wide

Enter the Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters with LEGO

"Put action from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 into the hands of kids aged 7 and up with LEGO® Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters (76253). Marvel movie fans will recognize this Super Hero base from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Inside are tools, technology and a table around which Groot and Star-Lord minifigures plan their next exciting mission."

Super Hero base – Put action from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 into kids' hands with LEGO® Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters (76253) and watch the adventures begin

Well-known characters – Includes 2 iconic minifigures, Groot and Star-Lord, plus a buildable base with tools, technology and a table

Portable playset – This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 2 in. (6 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 1 in. (5 cm) deep