American Craftmanship Comes to LEGO with Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Set

Travel back in time and bring an American Classic Car to life as LEGo debuts their newest LEGO Icons set. We arrive in 1969, taking us back to the prime day of the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with an incredible, highly detailed, and customizable model. The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 will come in at 14 inches long, 3 inches tall, and 5.5 inches deep. LEGO did not hold back on details from a fully brick built V8 engine, as well as working steering and opening doors, hood, and trunk. A complete array of customizable options are featured, starting with a removable roof, making it a convertible. Master builders will also get to pick between classic or hideaway front headlights, classic white, gray and red stripes, and two different license plates. American craftsmanship comes to life with this impressive brick model kit, and it is one set car fans won't want to miss. The LEGO Icons 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is priced at $169.99, and pre-orders can be found here starting August 1, 2022.

"Ready to push the limits of performance and style? Then start your creative engine. It's time to pay homage to a vintage classic with this Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (10304) building project for adults. Take your time. This is an experience to savor. Make your choices. Create your perfect model. Then place on display to admire the impressive looks of an iconic car."

"Just like the classic 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, this highly accurate collectible LEGO® model car comes with a host of options so you can personalize your car, your way. With the roof or convertible? Classic or hideaway front headlights? White, gray or red racing stripes? The choice is yours. But this car's impressive looks are just the start. Authentic features include a detailed V8 engine, working steering and opening doors, plus an opening hood and trunk. Build creativity. Build concentration. Build your dream vehicle collection with buildable model vehicles, made specifically for adults."

Build an American car icon – Savor this project for adults as you craft all the details of the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (10304) model with its black color scheme, silver rims and customizable options

Your car. Your way – With customizable options you can personalize your model with the roof or convertible option, classic or hideaway front headlights, and a choice of racing-stripe colors

Authentic features – The LEGO® Chevrolet Camaro Z28 building kit is inspired by the original 1969 car and has a detailed V8 engine, working steering and opening doors, plus opening hood and trunk

Retro accessories – This classic car collectible model comes with accessories including furry dice and a printed tile depicting an automotive magazine, plus a choice of 2 license plates

A gift idea – This LEGO® Chevrolet Camaro Z28 building kit offers a project for adults and a gift idea for classic car lovers

Dimensions – Model measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide

