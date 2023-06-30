Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, indiana jones, the last crusade

New Indiana Jones Figure from Hasbro Debuts with Dr. Elsa Schneider

Hasbro is back with even more Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures as the quest for the Holy Grail continues and comes to life

Hasbro is back with a new wave of Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures, and this time from The Last Crusade. The infamous Dr. Elsa Schneider is back and ready to betray Indy once again. Racing against the clock, Indy and his father, Professor Henry Jones, and racing the Nazis to the ultimate power. Hasbro has faithfully brought Elsa to life and will come with two swappable heads, goggles, a fake Holy Grail, and a piece of the Grail Table. It is nice to see some non-Indiana Jones figures in this line, especially some of the villains and the ladies. Dr. Elsa Schneider is a welcome addition to the Adventure Series, and she will be priced at $24.99 with a Fall 2023 release. The whole Last Crusade wave is a general release and will arrive at most retailers like here. Be sure to check out the other figures in the wave with the Grail Knight, Henry Jones Sr., and even some new additions to Dial of Destiny.

Choose Your Allies Wisely with Indiana Jones Adventure Series

"Indiana Jones races against the forces of evil to find the holy grail and keep it from falling into the wrong hands! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the action and adventure of Indiana Jones with figures from the Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana. This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the Dr. Elsa Schneider character from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 2 accessories, 1 additional head, and Build-An-Artifact piece.

ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: Imagine exciting action with this premium Dr. Elsa Schneider action figure, inspired by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Dr. Elsa Schneider action figure includes detachable goggles and false grail accessories, as well as an additional head

BUILD AN ARTIFACT: Collect select Adventure Series figures to acquire all the pieces needed to build the Grail Table

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans can display this collectible, fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their Indiana Jones collection

ICONIC CHARACTERS: Adventure Series 6 inch action figures feature iconic characters from the adventures of Indiana Jones, including Henry Jones, Sr., Grail Knight, and more

