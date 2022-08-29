New Judge Dredd Figure Comes to Hiya Toys with Mean Machine Angel

Hiya Toys is at it again as they continue to bring the world of the hit comic book 2000 A.D. to life. We have already seen plenty of versions of Judge Dredd and some of the other Judges, but now some villains are arriving. It is going on all hands on deck this time as one of Mega-City One's most dangerous criminals comes to life with the debut of Mean Machine Angel. This hot-headed criminal is the next 1/18 scale figure from Hiya Toys, and they did not hold back the detail on this one. Featuring 16 points of articulation, Mean Machine Angel showcases all his characteristics from the Judge Dredd world, with his massive robotic arm and the temper controlling dial on his head. It is nice to get more villains for the 2000 A.D. 1/18 scale line as it gives collectors more ways to display their figures. The 4" tall, Mean Machine Angel figure from Hiya Toys is priced at $19.99 and set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are live online right here as well as at your Local Comic Book Store, as it is a PX Previews exclusive.

"He's gonna go up ta four on ya! Hold on to your butts, citizens – Mean Machine Angel is coming from Hiya Toys! We and Rebellion are proud to announce the latest 1:18 PVC action figures in the eagerly anticipated range based on the world of Judge Dredd. Created by John Wagner and Mick McMahon, Mean is a member of the notorious Angel Gang and one of the most dangerous criminals ever to plague Mega-City One."

"He's a head-butting psychopath with a huge robotic arm and a dial on his forehead that controls his temper – going from one (surly) through two (mean) and three (vicious) before four (brutal). And woe betide everyone if his dial gets stuck on four! Due for release in January 2023, this incredibly detailed figure based on the art of Mick McMahon and Carl Critchlow comes with 16 points of articulation."