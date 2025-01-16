Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: daredevil, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

New Marvel Comics Statue Arrives from McFarlane with Daredevil #600

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Celebrate Daredevil #600 with McFarlane's 1:10 scale statue, capturing the essence of the iconic cover.

Join Daredevil, Luke Cage, and others as they battle Mayor Fisk in this epic Marvel Comics milestone.

Daredevil statue features cel-shading and Hell's Kitchen backdrop, available for $29.99 pre-order.

Includes art card of Daredevil #600's character artwork with comic synopsis for collectors.

Released in 2018, Daredevil #600 is a landmark issue that celebrates the legacy of the Man Without Fear. Written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ron Garney, this oversized installment is the climax of Soule's epic run. McFarlane Toys is here to help fans celebrate the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in all of his glory with a brand new 1:10 scale statue. The comic follows Matt Murdock as he attempts to bring down Wilson Fisk, who is now serving as the Mayor of New York City. Daredevil brings some iconic street-level heroes together, including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones, to stop Fisk's plans. However, as always, Fisk is always just one step ahead of our heroes, which resulted in an unexpected cliffhanger for Marvel Comics fans.

This issue easily paid homage to the rich history of Daredevil, with nods to popular creators like Frank Miller and Brian Michael Bendis. The Man Without Fear is now ready to join your collection with this gorgeous cel-shaded statue that recreates the Daredevil #600 cover. Matt Murdock is nicely sculpted here, and he will also come with a building-themed statue base and a Hell's Kitchen backdrop. This statue is priced at only $29.99, and pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2025 release.

Marvel Comics: Daredevil #600) 1/10th Scale Statue

"Daredevil can see the new mayor's machinations coming together…but is he in time to stop them? Guest-starring both the heroes and villains of the New York City streets … this huge issue has a surprise ending that will shake the city to its very core! Plus: a look at Foggy & Matt's relationship over the years!"

Inspired by Daredevil Issue #600.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

