New Marvel Statues for Scarlet Witch, Vulture, Black Panther Arrive

Comic Book fans rejoice; Diamond Select Toys has revealed not one but three new statues heading our way. It looks like both Marvel Comics and MCU statues are on the way, starting with Black Panther from Avengers: Endgame. The King of Wakanda is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts their newest 1/6 scale statue that is limited to only 2,000 pieces. He is displayed in his "Wakanda Forever" pose and is loaded with textured detail showing off the great craftmanship of his suit. The Avengers Endgame Black Panther Statue is priced at $90, is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

The Marvel fun does not end there, as two PVC statues are on the way from the Diamond Select Toys Gallery line. Up first is the high-flying Spider-Man villain Vulture, as he is sculpted in a flying 10-inch statue. A lot of detail is shown here as Vulture has his wings expanded and a fun webbed display base to give him the motion of flight. The next statue comes to us from WandaVision as a grieving Wanda finds out her true nature of magic from the hit Disney+ series. This statue is an excellent showing off the Scarlet Witch in her new outfit and is displayed with her Chaos Magic behind her. Both Scarlet Witch and Vulture are priced at $59.99, set to release in October, and pre-orders for Vulture are here and Scarlet Witch is here. All of these statues can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store, so take advantage of that if needed.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Wakanda Forever! The Black Panther strikes a claws-baring pose in this all-new resin mini-bust of T'challa, the King of Wakanda. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna!"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! From the skies he strikes! The Vulture, Adrian Toomes, attempts a high-altitude escape in the newest Marvel Gallery Diorama from DST! Based on his comic appearance, the Vulture displays his full wingspan as he struggles to free himself from Spider-Man's webs. This approximately 10-inch PVC Diorama features detailed sculpting and articulation, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"



"A Diamond Select Toys release! Is it real, or is it Wandavision? Rising out of a flower of chaos energy, Wanda Maximoff prepares to unleash her true power upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this all-new Gallery Diorama from DST! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this sculpture is cast in high-quality PVC, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira!"