Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, hawkeye, Marvel Studios, thor

New Marvel Studios Statues Arrive from Diamond from Hawkeye and Thor

It is that time of the month when new statues from Diamond Select Toys have been revealed including some new pieces from Marvel Studios

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe awaits with two new Marvel Studios statues from Diamond Select Toys. Gods and archers have arrived from two legendary series with Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. The God of Thunder is up first with a new Marvel Gallery statue that stands 9" tall. This Marvel Studios PVC statue showcases Thor's new outfits as he wields Stormbreaker with a flowing cape while being displayed on a rocky base. For Hawkeye, Clint Barton is back with a new 1/6 scale bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. that is limited to only 3,000 pieces. Featuring his design from the Disney+ series, this archer has his bow ready to go and will look great in any Marvel Studios collection. Both statues are set to arrive in November, and pre-orders are online and at your Local Comic Book Store. Thor will be priced at $75 and is found right here, while Hawkeye comes in at $130 and is located here.

Deluxe Thor: Love and Thunder PVC Statue from DST

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Thor is back, but this time, DST brings the love, and Thor brings the thunder! Wearing his new, ornate armor as seen in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor sprints toward the viewer, cape flaring and Stormbreaker in hand. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, Thor is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $75.00."

Marvel Studios Disney+ Hawkeye 1/6 Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Avenging Archer has arrived in the Marvel movie-inspired line of mini-busts! Capturing Clint Barton as he pulls an arrow from his quiver, bow in hand, this 1/6 scale bust of Hawkeye stands 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X, Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $130.00."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!