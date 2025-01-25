Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

New Masters of the Universe x Thundercats Cheetarah Figure Debuts

Worlds collide like never before as Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats figures are on the way for the ultimates 80s mash-up

Cheetara is the sleek and agile warrior of the ThunderCats who was introduced in the legendary 1985 animated series ThunderCats. Cheetara is one of the group's most skilled fighters, known for her incredible super speed and fighting skills. Her weapon of choice is a bo staff, and she possesses a sixth sense that allows her to witness visions from the past or future. However, he has found herself in a brand new universe as the 80s are calling for the ultimate crossover with Mattel. Mattel has unveiled that the world of ThunderCats and the Masters of the Universe are colliding for one ultimate action figure collection.

As a mentor and role model to Lion-O, Cheetara will be a necessary addition to any team and help explore this new world while battling against a new threat, Skell-Ra, the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia! Standing 5.5" tall, Cheetara will have 16 points of articulation and a new Eternian style sculpt. She will come with her iconic bo staff along, in closed and extended modes, with swappable armor for her hair, chest, and legs. This is a very long-awaited crossover from Mattel, so it is exciting to see who else will arrive. Pre-orders for Mattel's new Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats crossover are already live for $19.99 with a June 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Cheetarah

SRP: $19.99 | 6Y+| April 2025 |

Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Cheetara, the fastest feline in the universe comes with her traditional look as well as Eternian-style armor. Cheetara is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe detail and modular body parts. She has her signature 2 battle staffs as an accessory and comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, armor and two lower leg looks.

