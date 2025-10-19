Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

New Micronauts ReAction+ Figures Arrive from Super7 with Microtron

Get ready to explore the Microverse once again as Super7 continues to expand their Micronauts ReAction+ series with Wave 2

The Microverse, the subatomic realm made famous by the Micronauts toy line and Marvel comic series, is back thanks to Super7. Microtron is the loyal roboid companion of Princess Mari, one of the last survivors of Homeworld after the villainous Baron Karza seizes power. Microtron is known for his interlingual translation skills and unwavering support during their fights against Karza's tyranny. Super7 is continuing the adventures and fun of the Micronauts with their ReAction+ figure line, including the arrival of the loyal Microtron. This line takes a trip down memory lane as Super7 uses that vintage O-ring-inspired articulation for these figures, which Microtron will not have due to his design.

Microtron is faithfully crafted right off the pages of the comics with classic accessories like his flywheels and a drill. Whether you're rebuilding the resistance or expanding your retro toy shelf, Microtron is a necessary figure to stop the reign of Baron Karza and comes in cool card back packaging. Collectors can save the Microverse one robot at a time right now for $25 each and are already up for purchase on Super7.

Micronauts ReAction+ Wave 2 Microtron

"Homeworld, the molecular center of the Microverse, is under attack! Baron Karza, a ruthless ruler who villainizes the planet, has slaughtered the royal family, but Princess Mari survives—along with her loyal and very handy roboid, Microtron, who also happens to be equipped with an interlingual translator. As she joins the Micronauts resistance, fighting against Karza, Microtron never leaves her side. This diminutive assistant robot is ready to continue the resistance movement in your collection as a ReAction+ Figure."

"Inspired by vintage O-ring toys of the '70s and classic Micronauts toy design, this collectible features an O-ring style waist and is highly poseable. Two flywheel accessories and a drill accessory are included as well. The blister card-back packaging also includes original Super7 artwork, inspired by the Micronauts toys and comic book series. Save the Microverse and recruit this dedicated team member to your Micronauts collection."

