Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Vampira

New Monster Glow Vampira ReAction Figure Coming Soon from Super7

Super7 prepares for the March of the Monsters with a new ReAction figure with Vampira and a new Monster Glow Variant

Article Summary Vampira, TV's first horror hostess, debuted in 1954's The Vampira Show, setting a standard for gothic horror.

Super7's new Vampira ReAction Figure adds eerie glow-in-the-dark charm for avid collectors and horror lovers.

This 3.75” figure pays homage to 50s horror, offering a nostalgic macabre twist to modern collections.

The $25 Vampira figure is available now online, packaged on an illustrated cardback for extra sinister flair.

Vampira, portrayed by Maila Nurmi, was the first television horror hostess who made her debut on screens in 1954 with The Vampira Show. Gothic horror aesthetics and the dark glamour of Morticia Addams from The Addams Family inspired her iconic look. Vampira would go on to captivate and stun audiences with her eerie beauty, haunting voice, and macabre humor. The show aired on KABC-TV in Los Angeles, where she would introduce classic horror films while delivering witty, ghoulish commentary. Though the series was short-lived, her impact on horror culture was legendary, and she would go on to influence others like Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

The horror hostess is now back to add a bit of macabre beauty to your horror collection as Super7 unveils its latest ReAction figure. Releasing for their March of the Monsters event, this Vampira ReAction Figures Wave 3 release adds a new glow-in-the-dark deco to her design. Truly embrace the night and light it up with this 3.75" figure that tastefully brings back 50s horror to life with a fun figure that gets eerie packaging. The Vampira (Monster Glow) ReAction figure is priced at $25 and can be purchased right now through Super7 online.

Vampira ReAction Vampira (Monster Glow Ver.) Action Figure

"Darlings, the night is calling—and so is this glow-in-the-dark Vampira ReAction Figure! Inspired by the iconic gothic TV horror host, this 3.75" scale, articulated figure captures Vampira's haunting elegance in a glow-in-the-dark colorway that brings her eerie charm to life, even in the dark. Packaged on a beautifully illustrated blistered cardback, she's ready to stalk straight from the depths of your nightmares into your collection. Whether she's slinking through the shadows or glowing under the midnight moon, this Vampira ReAction Figure is a must-have for horror fiends and vintage TV devotees alike. Add her to your crypt… if you dare!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!