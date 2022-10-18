New Monster High Dolls Arrive from Mattel as they Go Off Campus

It was only at the beginning of the month that Mattel kicked off the reboot and the return of their iconic franchise: Monster High. Your favorite boo-fitful ghouls are back with brand new updated dolls for new and old and of the series. A new wave of dolls has been revealed as these monsters are taking a break from campus and having a Day Out. Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura are back with new Day Out dolls featuring new outfits and new accessories, and they come at only $19.99 each. New snacks and drinks are included with each monster, as no day out is complete without one of your favorite treats by your side. All three Monster High dolls featured the new design for each ghoul, and it is nice to see Mattel kicking this spooky line in high gear. Pre-orders for these gore-geous ladies are already live right here, with them all expected to release in December 2022. Check them all out below with closer looks at each monster, packaging, and that fun updated art.

Monster High Frankie's Day Out Doll

"Frankie is ready for a day out with the ghouls! Looking scary-cute in her plaid shirtdress, she shows off her scaritage with lightning bolt accessories. Of course no day out is complete with snacks and luckily Frankie's got it covered with lightning-shaped pizza and a Zip Sip drink."

Draculaura is Ready for A Day Out with Her Newest Doll

"Draculaura is ready for a day out with her ghouls! Looking fang-tastic in a her pink blouse and fitted skirt, she shows off her scaritage with her bat accessories and coffin backpack. And of course she never leaves home without her sun protection."

Clawdeen is Looking Fierce with Her New Day Out Doll

"Clawdeen is ready for a day out with the ghouls! Looking scary-cute in her moon-print top and shorts, she shows off her scaritage with a statement fringe handbag and a moon pendant necklace. Of course no day out is complete with snacks and luckily Clawdeen's got it covered wit a lunar biscuit and moon chips."