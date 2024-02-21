Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Mutants Wolfsbane Finally Gets Her Own Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Rahne Sinclair also known as Wolfsbane was introduced in Marvel Graphic Novel #4 – The New Mutants in 1982. She is best known for her appearance with the X-Men and she possesses the ability to transform into wolf that grants her enhanced senses, agility, and strength. She was part of the first New Mutants team that Professor X created with Cannonball, Karma, Moonstar, Wolfsbane, and Sunspot. Now, at long last, Marvel Legends fans can finally add her to their growing X-Roster as Hasbro has debuted her very own action figure.

Wolfsbane will be feature her powered up and ready for action and comes with a pair of extra hands. She will also come with a Build-a-Figure piece for Marvel's Zabu from the Ka-Zar comics. She will be a great asset to any New Mutants collection and it is nice to finally see her join the team. Pre-orders for Wolfsbane will arrive tomorrow 2/22 for $24.99 with a May 2024 release date. She will join other figures like The Black Winter, Superior Iron Man, Za-Kar, and more in this wave and fans can find her at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse tomorrow at 1 PM EST.

The Mutant Wolfsbane Finally Comes to Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLFSBANE – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolfsbane figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."

"Look for Black Winter (Thor), Ka-Zar, Red Widow, Ikaris, and Marvel's Cable to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine X-Men comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

