New S.H. Figuarts Star Wars Episode III Mace Windu Figure Revealed

A new S.H.Figuarts Mace Windu figure is on the way from the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Article Summary S.H.Figuarts Mace Windu from Star Wars Episode III arrives with updated sculpt and digital coloring.

Figure stands 6 inches tall and features multiple hands, two facial expressions, and two lightsabers.

Includes a removable, wired fabric robe for dynamic display options straight from Revenge of the Sith.

Preorders launch soon in Japan, with a US release slated for March 2026 for Star Wars collectors.

Get ready, Star Wars fans, as Tamashii Nations has just unleashed one of the most iconic Jedi Masters for S.H.Figuarts! The new Mace Windu takes collectors back to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which brings updated detail to the Jedi Council's no-nonsense leader. Known for his legendary purple lightsaber and brought to life by Samuel L. Jackson, Mace Windu is a standout for the beloved Prequel Trilogy. Sadly, the Jedi Master was betrayed by Anakin Skywalker and thrown out of a window by Darth Sidious. It is unknown if he survived the fall, but one can hope this legendary Jedi still lives in the shadows.

Mace Windu's legacy continues with this new 6" tall S.H.Figuarts release, which includes multiple hand options and two fierce facial expressions. Tamshii Nations has also included two lightsabers to recreate some iconic Star Wars lightsaber duels and a removable fabric and wired robe. The Force is strong with this figure, and pre-orders are set to arrive in Japan soon, followed by the US with a March 2026 release.

Mace Windu (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith) S.H. Figuarts

"Mace Windu from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith returns wearing a cloth cloak! The head is newly sculpted! Mace Windu from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is back with a new head design! A stern Jedi Master with an amethyst-colored lightsaber. In addition to the wired cloth cloak, a new clenched jaw face is included. A more accurate reproduction of Mace Windu's likeness from Revenge of the Sith debuts."

Wearing a new cloth cloak, "Mace Windu" appears again on S.H.Figuarts. The head has been newly sculpted and the coloring has been partially changed in order to enhance the reproduction of the play.

A cloth cloak with wire is removable. In addition to the regular lightsaber, the lightsaber also comes with new effect parts

In addition to the normal face of the main body, inner changeable head is included. The facial parts are Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology to realistically reproduce the texture of the skin and fine shading

