Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Throne Statue Hits Iron Studios

The Book of Boba Fett is a couple of months away, but companies are already getting ready for the premier. Boba Fett made his return to the galaxy in The Mandalorian Season 2 in a big way. We have to see new stories of Boba Fett since his death in Return of the Jedi, and now we get a whole new series. During the season finale of The Mandalorian, we were shown that Boba is now in charge of the Hutt clan. This powerful scene is now immortalized as Iron Studios' newest Star Wars statue. The 1/10th scale statue will showcase Boba on his throne with Fennec Shand sitting next to him.

The Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Throne The Mandalorian Season 2 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced $349.99. Standing 9" tall, the statue is highly detailed, hand-painted, and sculpted from original references. Two versions will be offered with a Boba and Fennec and just a simple Boba priced a little less at $210. The statues are set to release in Spring 2022, and pre-orders for the solo Boba are already live here. The deluxe version is not live yet, but fans will be able to find them here when posted.

"In the past, he was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy, working for both the criminal underworld and the Empire, thus becoming a legend. After a long time, when many thought he had come to an end by facing Luke Skywalker and falling into the fearsome Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine, he resurfaced in the series "The Mandalorian". recovering his armor and taking from Bib Fortuna the throne that once belonged to the deceased Jabba. With Fennec Shand at his side, he became the new big gangster boss in the galaxy."

"The bounty hunter sits on a throne decorated with monstrous bronze heads, which meticulously replicates the minimum details of the post-credits scene from Season 2 of the series "The Mandalorian". Thus Iron Studios presents its statue "Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Throne Art Scale 1/10 Deluxe – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios". This statue features the iconic Star Wars mercenary in his restored Mandalorian armor, with his classic blaster rifle resting on the left arm of the concrete throne, and also features his lethal ally sitting on the right arm of the throne, holding her blaster rifle. The statue faithfully reproduces the features of the Chinese-American actress Ming-Na Wen who plays Fennec. The scene is a preview of "The Book of Boba Fett" another Star Wars spin-off series scheduled for late 2021."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 10.6 in (W) x 6.7 in (L)

Product Weight: 7.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 349.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022