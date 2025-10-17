Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

New Spawn Rat City #1 Red Platinum Edition Figure Coming Soon

Step into the world of Spawn with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of action figures capturing his legacy over the years

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals The Deviant Red Platinum Edition figure from Spawn Rat City #1 comic series.

Figure features a black and white deco, matching the included Rat City #1 comic book variant cover.

Packed with 2 necroplasms, fabric cape, extra hands, collector card, comic, and figure base.

Available exclusively at Walmart and Target stores for $29.99; a must-have for Spawn collectors.

Rat City is a Spawn Universe comic that was published by Image Comics and launched in April 2024. Written by Erica Schultz with art by Zé Carlos, the comic takes place in a post‑war future and follows Peter Cairn, an ex‑soldier and amputee. He has become a Hellspawn under unique circumstances, as his prosthetic legs are equipped with nanites that were affected by Al Simmons' necroplasmic detonation. Even though Peter himself is not dead, like Al, he is branded as a "Deviant" by the corporation that created him. This Hellspawn must now confront those who engineered him, and McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new action figure for him.

The Deviant is now getting a new Line Art Red Platinum Edition release, showing Peter in his armored suit, but now in black and white. The figure is the exact same as previous releases, but now with a new deco; the two necroplasms, fabric cape, and extra hands are still included. McFarlane Toys did add an additional item to this Rat City release, as a copy of Rat City #1 is also included, and now with a new black and white variant to match your new figure. The McFarlane Toys Deviant Line Art Red Platinum Edition figure will only be offered in Walmart and Target stores for $29.99 and can be found now. Good luck!

The Deviant (Spawn Rat City #1) – Red Platinum Edition

"In a distant future, Peter Carin, a loyal soldier was injured in the line of duty. He was issued prosthetic legs and summarily dismissed by his corporate masters. After agreeing to partake in a series of experiments, the nanites in his legs become infected with necroplasmic energy due to power surge that traveled forward through time caused by Al Simmons. Now known as The Deviant, Peter is fighting against the new corporate-controlled government. He seeks to help those in need and to throw off the shackles of the oppressive new world order."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN™ comic books

Includes 2 necroplasms, 2 extra hands, collector card, comic book, and figure base

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

