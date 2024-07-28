Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Battle Droid & STAP Set Coming Soon from Hasbro

Some brand new Hasbro reveals have arrive from San Diego Comic Con including a new Star Wars: The Black Series set

Article Summary New Star Wars: The Black Series Battle Droid & STAP set revealed at San Diego Comic Con, arriving Fall 2024.

6" figure includes a Battle Droid with a blaster, backpack, and a display stand for the STAP vehicle.

Exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, featuring retro TPM packaging and expected to be priced over $30.

Fully articulated figure with premium design, ideal for Star Wars fans and collectors.

San Diego Comic Con might be ending, but there are more conventions in the future to look forward to, like the Hasbro Pulse Con. This delightful convention is filled with new reveals from all things Hasbro with Marvel, G.I.Joe, Star Wars, and Transformers. There are always new convention exclusives for this event as well as Hasbro gave fans a closer look at a few during SDCC. One of which was the new Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Battle Droid with STAP.

Featuring retro-styled Star Wars TPM packaging, this 6" figure will bring the Trade Federation STAP to life with an attachable flying display stand. The set will also come with your standard B1 Battle Droid, which will come with a backpack and blaster. This will be a fun set to take your Droid Army to new levels, and it will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse. The price is unknown, but expect something over $30, and it will arrive during Pulse Con on Hasbro Pulse in Fall 2024. Roger Roger.

Star Wars: The Black Series Battle Droid & STAP

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability

