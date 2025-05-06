Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

New Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Droid Factory Figure Set Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Disney Parks unveils a new Star Wars Droid Factory set inspired by The Book of Boba Fett series

The collectible set features four unique droids from Garsa's Sanctuary in Mos Espa

Includes B5-R4, R0-1N6 with drums, GS-C1B, and J7R-T with food accessories

Available now at Disneyland, Disney World, and select online shops for $44.99

The Book of Boba Fett is a Star Wars spin-off series that explores the legendary bounty hunter's rise to power as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's former territory on Tatooine. Set after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, this show followed Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they attempt to bring a new sense of order to the criminal underworld. One key location that was introduced was Garsa's Sanctuary, a new and stylish and upscale cantina in Mos Espa, that is run by Twi'lek Garsa Fwip. The Sanctuary became a symbol of the new, polished face of Mos Espa's underworld, and with it, some brand-new droids arrived on the screen.

Disney Parks has done a great job bringing Star Wars droids to life with their Droid Factory toy line. A new The Book Boat Fett inspired set is hitting the parks now and features not one but four new droids to add to your Star Wars collection. Say hello to B5-R4, R0-1N6, GS-C1B, and J7R-T, who are all ready to serve you. Each astromech will have an attachable plate of food, with another getting its own drum set for a more musical touch. All four droids are nicely crafted, articulated, and will be priced at $44.99. Be on the lookout for this set at Disneyland and Disney World right now, with some arriving online through shopDisney.

Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

"Meet four droids featured in the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. B5-R4, R0-1N6, GS-C1B, and J7R-T can all be found on Garsa's Sanctuary on Tatooine. Each one of the detailed figurines has just rolled off the Droid Factory production line and boasts a different design, creating a special set that every Star Wars fan will love."

Magic in the details

Set includes four Droid Factory fully sculpted figures

Figures include B5-R4, R0-1N6, GS-C1B, and J7R-T

R0-1N6 includes drum set

J7R-T includes plates of food

Inspired by Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!