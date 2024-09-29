Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: he-man, iron studios, masters of the universe

Iron Studios Debuts He-Man Unleashed Masters of the Universe Statue

I have the Power! The fury of He-Man is unleashed from Iron Studios with their new Masters of the Universe 1/10 Art Scale statue

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Masters of the Universe 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring He-Man in dynamic detail.

The 13.5” tall statue showcases He-Man with his Power Sword, Battle Cat's mask, and his Battle Axe.

Priced at $249.99, it's a must-have for Masters of the Universe fans with a Q2 2025 release date.

Pre-order now to showcase He-Man in your collection, and don't forget to pair it with the Skeletor statue.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are back as Iron Studios unveils their latest Unleashed statue. Return to the early 1980s as the alter-ego of Prince Adam is back as he obtains the power of Grayskull once again. He-Man is one of the most powerful beings of Eternia, as he wields the magical Power Sword to defend his world from the evil forces of Skeletor. His battles against the dark forces that threaten his world revolve around protecting Castle Grayskull, the source of his power. Iron Studios continues to unleash the Master of the Universe with an impressive set of 1/10 Art Scale statues that add some realism to this infamous franchise.

Standing 13.5" tall, He-Man defends his kingdom till the end and is alone with this statue that showcases the hero and his Power Sword. On top of that, he is placed on the steps of Castle Grayskull with Battle Cat's mask at his feet alongside his Battle Axe. This statue is priced at $249.99 and will be an excellent addition to any Masters of the Universe collection. Pre-orders are already live through the Iron Online Store with a Q2 2025 release date, and be sure to also add the Skeletor statue to showcase good vs. evil in great detail.

He-Man Unleashed – Masters of the Universe

"Wielding his Power Sword, the champion protector of the secrets of Castle Grayskull and defender of the planet Eternia against the evil forces led by his archenemy, the sorcerer known as Skeletor and his minions, prepares for battle on the steps of Grayskull's gates. At his feet lies the helmet of his best friend and combat partner, the giant feline known as Battle Cat, suggesting that the muscular, golden-haired hero is facing the approaching threat alone."

"His battle axe is embedded in the rocky steps before him, stained with a green slime derived from the destruction of a mystical energy serpent conjured by his nemesis to attack him. Presented with lifelike looks, featuring a more rugged and barbaric profile, Iron Studios proudly presents its statue "He-Man Unleashed – MOTU – Art Scale 1/10", the second character from Masters of the Universe, following Skeletor."

