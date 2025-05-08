Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Star Wars Color Changing Anakin Skywalker Saber Hits Disney Parks

The Chosen One comes to Disney Parks as they unveil their new Anakin Skywalker Color Changing Lightsaber set

Article Summary Anakin Skywalker's color changing Legacy Lightsaber arrives at Disney Parks and shopDisney.

Switch between blue and red blades to reflect Anakin's journey from Jedi hero to Sith Lord.

Includes display stand and blade, movie-accurate for immersive Star Wars roleplay or display.

Fans can bring balance to the Force for $219.99 with this new collectible saber set.

Anakin Skywalker's journey from Jedi Knight to Sith Lord is one of the most tragic arcs in all of Star Wars. Discovered as a gifted child on Tatooine, Anakin was believed by Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn to be the Chosen One destined to bring balance to the Force. However, fear, anger, and a desperate need to protect those he loved remove him from the traditions of the Jedi Order. He then becomes manipulated by Darth Sidious, who leads him down the path of the Dark Side, becoming Darth Vader. This transition has been beautifully crafted on screen time and time again, and now Star Wars fans can choose Anakin's allegiance thanks to Disney Parks latest collectible.

A new Anakin Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber is hitting Galaxy's Edge, and this one will feature a color-changing effect. Bring balance to the Force with this beautifully crafted replica that can have the blade switch between blue and red colors. This version will come with a display stand and blade, allowing fans to jump right into the action. Star Wars fans can find this Color Changing Anakin Lightsaber right now at Disney Parks or through shopDisney for $219.99.

Anakin Skywalker Color Changing Lightsaber Set – Star Wars

"Once thought to be the Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force, Anakin Skywalker turned his back on the Jedi to become one of the most feared Sith in the galaxy. In his training to become a Jedi and later as a hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin wielded a Lightsaber with a blue blade, but after he fell to the dark side his blade turned the notorious red of the Sith."

"This movie-accurate collectible Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber set includes a color-changing feature that turns the blade from blue to red. As you take hold of the Lightsaber, will you yield to the dark or light side…or both? Perhaps the balance lies within you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!