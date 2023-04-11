New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Vintage Figures Revealed by Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including new Retrun of the Jedi figures

The Battle of Endor rages on as Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way. Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nunb are back and ready for action with some new releases just in time for the 40th ANniversary of Return of the Jedi. Nien Nunb was the co-pilot to Lando Calrissian as the Rebellion prepared to take on the Death Star II. Moff Jerjerod was one of the Imperial Officers who was in charge of getting Death Star II fully functional over the Forest Moon of Endor. These two characters are some uncommon releases, so it is nice for Hasbro to put a spotlight on characters like these once again. It releases like this that only helps Hasbro's The Vintage Collection shine at times and they are both set for a Summer 2023 release. Nien Nunb and Moff Jerjerod are priced at $16.99 each, and pre-orders are set to go live today (4/11) at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

Return to Endor with Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MOFF JERJERROD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures. A chilly technocrat, Tiaan Jerjerrod was responsible for overseeing construction of the second Death Star above the forest moon of Endor. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION NIEN NUNB – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). A native of Sullust, Nien Nunb was a smuggler who fought for both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance during his long career. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."