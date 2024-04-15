Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Roll Out with the New LEGO Star Wars Droideka Replica Set

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue to celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with even more new sets

The power of the Separatist Army grows as wars span out across the galaxy as The Clone Wars have begun. LEGO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and LEGO Star Wars with some brand new sets. A new model has arrived from LEGO with the Droideka destroyer droid, as seen throughout the prequel trilogy. The Droideka originally made its debut at the beginning of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in the Trade Federation Ship. This deadly droid is a threat to the battlefront and can even ternate its own ray shield.

Coming in at 583 pieces, Star Wars fans can build their very own Droideka with this impressive set featuring an 8" tall replica of the droid. Tons of detail was put into this set from the mechanical aspect of its body, and LEGO even included the ability to turn it into its ball form. When fully assembled, fans can display this droid with its miniature version and the base, which features a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary and plaque. The Star Wars Droideka set is priced at $64.99, it is set for a May 1, 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live, but the droid can be seen right on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Droideka

"Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and LEGO® Star Wars™ sets with this collectible, Droideka LEGO droid figure (75381). The buildable destroyer LEGO droid figure in this playful display set for adults inspires memories of the Invasion of Naboo in The Phantom Menace and the The Clone Wars fantasy adventure. Realistic details include the Droideka's arms, which can be moved back and forth in a shooting motion, and you can reattach the legs to transform it into its iconic ball shape."

"To complete a striking centerpiece, this creative building set also has a stand with an information plaque, a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick and space for the included small LEGO figure of a Droideka. This unique set includes a stand with space for the small LEGO® droid figure of a Droideka, a Droideka information plaque and a LEGO Star Wars™ 25th anniversary brick."

