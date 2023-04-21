New Star Wars Statues Arrive at Gentle Giant Ltd. with Luke and Mandos A new assortment of statues and figures have arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd. has more Star Wars pieces arrive from all over the galaxy

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of limited edition Star Wars statues from across the galaxy. Releasing at only 1,000 pieces each, three new statues are here from The Mandalorian, Attack of the Clones, and A New Hope. Up first is Din Djarin, who is racing on in from Season 2 on a Speeder Bike. This beauty comes in at over 12" long and shows off the dynamic duo as they take to the deserts of Tatooine. Star Wars fans then get to travel to Kamino with the return often Mandalorian that started it all, Jango Fett. This bust captures the legendary Jango Fett in 3D, coming in at 10" tall and showing off his slick armor. Lastly, Gentle Giant Ltd. takes fans to the Death Star as Luke Skywalker disguises himself as a Stormtrooper. Coming in at 12" tall, Luke features a variety of swappable parts allowing for some fun customizable poses. All of these Star Wars statues are set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here for The Mandalorian, here for Jango, and here for Luke.

Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"This is the big one! At 9 inches tall and over a foot long, this 1/7 scale statue of Din Djarin astride a speeder bike is the crown jewel in any Mandalorian statue collection. With Grogu hanging out of a pouch on the back of the bike, and one of Din's feet touching the ground to pivot his attack, this statue is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Jango Fett was a legend on Kamino, and now he's a Legend in 3D! The helmet that launched a thousand starships, Jango Fett was the genetic basis for the entire clone army, as well as the great Boba Fett, making him an integral part of the Star Wars saga. Pay tribute to the OG Mandalorian with this 10-inch, ½ scale resin bust. It is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"Shut down all the trash compactors on the detention level! Luke may be a little short for a stormtrooper, but he's just the right size for the Star Wars Milestones collection. At approximately 12 inches tall, this statue of Luke in his stolen Stormtrooper armor will fit right in with your other 1/6 scale collectibles. It includes interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads, is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."