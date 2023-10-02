Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, star wars, The Mandalorian

New Star Wars Statues Arrive with The Mandalorian and Hondo Ohnaka

It is that time when a nice new variety of statues has arrived from Diamond Select Toys including new Star Wars pieces

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. once more as they unveil their latest Star Wars collectible statues. First up, fans are getting a fan-favorite release from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as t the infamous space pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, is back. This striking piece captures every animated detail of Hondo's roguish charm, from his cunning smile but is always ready to shoot you in the back. Hondo will be limited to only 3,000 pieces; he is priced at $90, and fans can pre-order him right here with a Q2 2024 release. The fun does not need there as a new statue from The Mandalorian is also on the way from Gentle Giant Ltd as the legendary bounty hunter wields the Darksaber once more. With a blaster in one hand and the Darksaber in the other, Din Djarin is ready to continue his journey into Star Wars fans collections and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. Pre-orders for Din are already live right here for $250, and he is set for a Q2 2024 release date.

The Clone Wars – Hondo Ohnaka Animated Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Outer Rim pirate Hondo Ohnaka makes his debut in the animated-style Clone Wars mini-bust line from GG LTD! Depicting the touch Weequay with a friendly grin but hiding a blaster behind his back, this approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Din Djarin Milestones Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Din Djarin is back, and he's the newest 1/6 scale Milestones statue from GG LTD! Standing approximately 13 inches tall atop a rocky base, this resin statue of the Mandalorian himself depicts him prepared for battle in his Beskar armor, with a blaster in one hand and the darksaber in the other! Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

