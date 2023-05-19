New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Statues Revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd. Bring home the galaxy as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with even more impressive statues from the world of The Mandalorian

Gentle Giant Ltd. has just revealed some brand new limited edition Star Wars statues. We are traveling to the Outer Rim once again as we enter the world of The Mandalorian with more statues. Two legendary characters from the series are coming to life, and both are limited to only 3,00 pieces. Up first the arrival of The Armorer, who stands 10" tall and is placed on a nice dynamic base. She is beautifully crafted, capturing her armor nicely, as well as her signature crafting tools. We then have the Marshal of Mos Pelgo, Cobb Vanth, in Boba Fett's armor once again. Raylan Given is back and in space with this incredible statue with two swappable heads and remarkable weather details. Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss out on owning these beauties, with both getting a Q1 2024 release. Pre-orders are live for both The Mandalorian statues, with Cobb Vanth here at $150 and The Armorer here at $200.

Bring Home Legendary The Mandalorian Heroes

"STAR WARS MANDALORIAN PREMIER COLLECTION ARMORER STATUE – A Gentle Giant LTD release! This is the Way! The Mandalorian Armorer, worker of beskar and wielder of a deadly set of hammer and tongs, is now the newest Premier Collection statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Standing approximately 10 inches tall atop a diorama base, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"STAR WARS MANDALORIAN COBB VANTH 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Marshal of Mos Pelgo has arrived! Wearing Boba Fett's old armor, the law enforcer from Tatooine is ready to join the 1/6 scale mini-bust collection from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this bust includes interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."