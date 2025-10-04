Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

New Super Friends Brainiac Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest set of DC Retro figures as more Super Friends are here and ready for a new adventure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 6” Super Friends Brainiac figure with retro-inspired details and accessories.

Brainiac joins the Legion of Doom lineup, featuring 12 points of articulation for dynamic posing and play.

Includes classic show-inspired accessories: a Legion of Doom radio, cloaking device ray, and collectible art card.

Figure is available for pre-order now at $22.99 with an October 2025 release date for Super Friends fans.

Super Friends remains a keystone of early DC animated history (1973–1986), where Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and others join forces. They create a team dedicated to solving problems with teamwork, moral guidance, and nonlethal action. A variety of these shows arrived over the years, with Challenge of the Superfriends, World's Greatest Super Friends, and Super Powers Team, giving a new focus on iconic DC Comics heroes and villains for the next generation. McFarlane Toys is keeping the cheesy nostalgia of Super Friends alive with their 6" DC Retro figure line, with a new member of the Legion of Doom arriving.

Witness the arrival of Brainiac, who made his 1st comic book debut in Action Comics #242 in 1958, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino. He debuted as a highly intelligent alien android and one of Superman's most formidable foes, known for shrinking and stealing cities to add to his collection. Brainiac was sure to be one of Superman's iconic foes on Super Friends, and he's designed with details right from the show with 12 points of articulation. He will come with a Legion of Doom radio and a cloaking device ray for his next evil plan, as well as a collectible art card. The Legion of Doom lives on with this new Brainiac figure that is already up for pre-order at $22.99 and has an October 2025 release date.

Brainiac (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"A ruthless master of mentality, Brainiac's physical form is secondary to his artificially enhanced mind."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes Legion of Doom Radio and Cloaking Device Ray.

Included collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

