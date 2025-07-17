Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Next-Gen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrives at NECA with Yi

NECA unveils new figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution as a new generation rises

Article Summary NECA unveils a new action figure of Yi from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution.

Yi is a tech-savvy, second-generation turtle inspired by Donatello and skilled in tinkering and fixing gadgets.

The new TMNT team features two boys and two girls, each a unique species, carrying on the ninja legacy.

Yi’s 7-inch Ultimate figure includes signature weapons, swap heads, and tech accessories, shipping in Q1 2026.

The Last Ronin revealed a world where only Michelangelo survived a war that claimed his brothers, turning him into a lone warrior on a path of vengeance. Vengeance would lead Micky to the end of the road, but all was not lost, as hope would be reborn. April and her daughter Casey Marie would soon find four new turtles and raise them in the ways of the ninja, passing on the legacy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to a new generation. This group differed from the last, featuring two boys and two girls, and all would be a different turtle species. One of whom was Yi, who takes after Donatello and is a curious little girl who loves to tinker.

She loves tech and fixing stuff, making her an essential member of the team, and NECA is now bringing her to life. In Chinese, Yi means "one," and this team often works as one and features all the same weapons with a bo-staff, sai, nunchucks, and a sword. Other accessories include a variety of swappable hands, two extra portraits, a tool wrap, and a screwdriver. Yi is ready to join her brother and sister, Uno, Moja, and Odyn, to protect the future of New York, and pre-orders are already live. TMNT fans can pre-order Yi right now for $41.99 along with the rest of her family with a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution – Yi

"From the pages of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution! NECA is proud to present Yi for the first time in adult action figure form. A second-generation turtle, Yi, whose name means "one" in Chinese, is ready to train with her sensei Casey Marie as she prepares to protect the streets of NYC."

"This highly articulated 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure features an all-new sculpt and stylized, detailed deco. She includes interchangeable heads and hands, mask, hat, tool wrap, techno goggles, screwdriver, and the turtles' signature weapons. Comes in collector-friendly window box packing with opening front flap featuring original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!