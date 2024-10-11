Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: hulk, marvel, McFarlane Toys

New The Incredible Hulk #345 Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a detailed 1:6 scale The Incredible Hulk #345 statue, capturing Hulk's iconic power and form.

The collectible features Hulk's massive physique, grey skin, and blue pants alongside a striking orange brick wall backdrop.

Available for $49.99, with pre-orders open for a November 2024 release on McFarlane Toys Store and online platforms.

Offers nostalgic Marvel fans a piece with bold colors, dynamic poses, and a comic-inspired art card and backdrop.

The fury of McFarlane Toys has been unleashed as they debut a stunning new Marvel Comics 1:6 scale statue. The iconic cover artwork of The Incredible Hulk #345, originally drawn by Todd McFarlane, has been faithfully recreated. This cover is a fan favorite, showcasing the unstoppable power of the Hulk in one of his most ferocious forms. This 12" tall collectible statue captures the raw power and intensity of McFarlane's artwork, highlighting the character's massive physique, bulging muscles, and caveman-like expression. Every detail, from the deep creases in Hulk's skin to the terrifying dynamic pose, has been meticulously brought to 3D format to replicate the essence of the original #345 cover.

The bold colors used here help emphasize his alternate grey skin and blue ripped pants, creating a welcoming contrast to the included orange brick wall backdrop as he ripped his own Marvel Comics logo. This and the new 1:6 Wolverine statue are two of the best statues in this new wave of Marvel statues, and Hulk is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store, with a November 2024 release date. Be sure to check out some of the other statues that McFarlane has released in this series with new 1:10 scale pieces with Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Captain America, and Magneto.

McFarlane Toys The Incredible Hulk #345 Statue

"The leader selects the small village of Middletown to detonate the gamma rays bomb he made Rock and Redentor steal from the government."

Inspired by The Incredible Hulk Issue #345.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes The Incredible Hulk Issue #345 comic book.

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!