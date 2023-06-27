Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Vehicle Sets Revealed by Playmates

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

New collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Playmates are going all in on this film, and it looks like fans are loving what they are seeing. A lot of new TMNT collectibles dropped this past weekend with a major focus on Mutant Mayhem. Collectors can see the new set of figures right here, but it looks like some exclusive figures can only be found in some new vehicle sets. That is right; two new TMNT bike packs are here for Leonardo and Raphael that feature helmeted turtles. Raph races on in on the new Battle Cycle that can hold a second figure. Leo hits the streets with the new Ninja Kick Cycle that can shoot projectiles and has kicking action. Both cycles are priced at $25 and can be found right here and in-stores now. Turtle Power!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Vehicles

"When one Turtle isn't enough to handle Super Fly and his minions of baddies the Turtles call on Raph and one of his brothers to go into action and take care of the trouble with Raph's Battle Cycle that features a transforming side car that any of the bros can ride along and battle. The side car from ride from the back or transform and ride from the side pending what type of action is required to handle the problem!"

"The Ninja Kick Cycle is a powerful, fast cycle that comes with an exclusive, removable helmet wearing basic 4 1/2-inch tall Leonardo action figure that has 12 points of articulation and comes with his powerful katana accessories. When the baddies get out of hand and start causing havoc in the city, the Turtles send Leo and his Ninja Kick Cycle to take care of the problem. Leo quickly rides to the scene and is instantly ready for action!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!