Four Horsemen Reveal First Powercon 2023 Exclusive Figure Four Horsemen Studios has fully revealed their first Powercon exclusive for the year, and his name is Demistros.

Four Horsemen Studios took a break from roasting our wallets recently and revealed a figure that will be on sale at this year's Powercon 2023 event in August. Demistros was teased a little while back, but now we can see him fully revealed. The figure is not a Mythic Legions or Cosmic Legions release, but just a cool figure that may be an omen of things to come. He certainly would fit into any of our Mythic displays, however. Below you can check him out in all his glory.

Four Horsemen Studios Powercon 2023 Demistros Revealed

"A few weeks ago, we shared a teaser of a figure that will be part of this year's Power-Con event in Columbus, OH (August 11-13). Today we have more images to share of Demistros! Like our other "show version" figures, Demistros will be offered first as part of the event, where it will include special packaging and additional items (wait until you see those show exclusive items!). To ensure that Four Horsemen fans who cannot make it to the show have a shot at this toy, we will also offer a "standard" version directly from us well after Power-Con is done. The photos here show the "standard" version, as all these pieces (including the fully wired soft goods cape and skirt) will be part of both our standard release and the special show edition. The special show version of Demistros will be offered directly from Power-Con. They will have more details on how it will be available, as well as images of the special show-only inclusions, soon!"





Powercon and the Four Horsemen go together like PB&J, and they are not even done revealing figures for the show yet. They also do a couple MOTU tribute Legions figures every year, and those will be revealed at a later date. Not going to the show? No worries, as they always sell thier exclusives as standard edition figures at a later date as well.