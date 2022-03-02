New Transformers Bumblebee Studios Series Arcee and Ironhide Arrive

Two new Transformers Studio Series Autobots are on the way from the recent film Transformers: Bumblebee. Ironhide and Arcee are ready for action featuring their designs straight from the film and new plastic free packaging. Ironhide is featured in his red design and will transform into his Cybertronian Trust in 22 steps, as seen in the Cybertron Fall scene. Arcee on the other hand will transform into her Cybertronian bike design in just 23 steps. Both Transformers will come with removable backdrop pieces and weapons to help them take on any Deception that gets in their way. These Transformers: Bumblebee Studio Series Deluxe bot are priced at $24.99, and pre-orders can be found right here.

"Transformers Studio Series 84 Deluxe Transformers: Bumblebee Ironhide – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2022). This Studio Series 84 Deluxe Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired IRONHIDE figure stands at 4.5 inches, converts from robot to a Cybertronian tank mode in 22 steps and comes with canon accessory. Fans can remove the backdrop to showcase IRONHIDE in the Cybertron Falls scene. In the Cybertron Falls scene from Transformers: Bumblebee, IRONHIDE and the AUTOBOTS take on the DECEPTICONS in a final stand. Pose the figure out with the included cannon accessory and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

"Transformers Studio Series 85 Deluxe Transformers: Bumblebee Arcee – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2022). This Studio Series 85 Deluxe Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired ARCEE figure stands at 4.5 inches and converts from robot to Cybertronian motorcycle mode in 23 steps. ARCEE comes with 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes. Fans can remove backdrop to showcase the ARCEE toy in the Cybertron Falls scene. In the Cybertron Falls scene from Bumblebee, ARCEE loses contact with the capitol as the AUTOBOTS are overwhelmed by DECEPTICON forces. Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessories and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

