New Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Figures Debut from Hasbro

New Transformers figures are on the way as Hasbro kicked off a brand new live-stream even showing. New Legacy figure. The new Legacy collection will span all over the Autobot and Decepticon multiverse, covering all forms of media. From the original cartoon, Transformers: The Movie, live-action films, G2, Beast Wars, and everything else in between, Hasbro has fans covered. Four new bots are on the way, including two new arrivals from The Transformers animated series with Elita-1 and Wild Rider. The fun does not end there with new additions from Beast Wars like the Predacon Taraculus and Knock Out from Transformers: Prime also make their debut. Each bot does transform, is loaded with detail, features added accessories, and new Legacy packaging. Each Transformers Legacy Deluxe figure is priced at $24.99, can be pre-orders here, and all are set for a December 2022 release. Check out all of their features below along with pictures of each in action.

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: July 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 5.5-inch DELUXE ELITA-1 robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design. ELITA-1 bravely leads the resistance forces, standing fearless in the face of danger! The action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 14 steps and comes with 2 Energon rifle accessories that attach in both modes."

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Knock-Out – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: July 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 5.5-inch DELUXE PRIME UNIVERSE KNOCK-OUT robot toy is inspired by the animated series, Transformers: Prime, updated with a Generations-style design. KNOCK-OUT is a slick-talker and although he's a medic, he prefers to take bots apart than fix them! KNOCK-OUT action figure converts from robot to sports car mode in 18 steps and comes with battle spear accessory that breaks apart into blaster and Energon shield accessories."

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Decepticon Wild Ride – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: July 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 5.5-inch DELUXE DECEPTICON WILD RIDER robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design. WILD RIDER lives up to his name. He's a bit of a loose cannon. When he hits the road, he drives to destroy! WILD RIDER action figure converts from robot to sports car mode in 17 steps and comes with 2 Energon blaster accessories. The DECEPTICON WILD RIDER toy also combines as the MENASOR figure's left leg. Collect other TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY combiner figures to form MENASOR (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Predacon Tarantulus – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: July 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 5.5-inch DELUXE PREDACON TARANTULUS robot toy is inspired by the animated series, Beast Wars: Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design. Those who wander into the lair of TARANTULUS find themselves facing his fangs. Or worse, they become the subject of his mad science experiments! PREDACON TARANTULUS action figure converts from robot to tarantula mode in 19 steps, and comes with a crossbow accessory and an Energon buzzsaw accessory."

