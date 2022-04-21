Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Figure Swinging on in from Hasbro

Hasbro recently revealed some new Spider-Man figures are on the way to celebrating the web-slingers 60th anniversary. Fans can check out the whole set of reveals from the Marvel Legends live stream right here. However, there were a couple of figures that really stood out and need some more time to shine. One of these is the Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Marvel legends figures that pay tribute to his icon Marvel Comics debut. Peter's red and black costume comes to life as if he was peeled right off the pages of Amazing Fantasy. He will come with 8 pairs of swappable hands, web effects, and of course some swappable underarm web accessories, which really makes the suit.

I do hope we can start seeing more first appearances Marvel Comics Marvel Legends figures in the future. Hero and villain designs have always changed over the years, but it is always refreshing to see a throwback. I know a lot of original Avengers designs would be nice to see in the Legends line again, and I would love to see a new Ms. Marvel figure. Dedicated Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on owning this figure he is set to release in December 2022 for $27.99, and pre-orders can be found here.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH 60TH ANNIVERSARY AMAZING FANTASY SPIDER-MAN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 /Available: December 2022). Celebrate Spider-Man's first-ever appearance in Marvel Comics with MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 60th ANNIVERSARY AMAZING FANTASY SPIDER-MAN. This 6-inch figure features premium articulation for dynamic posing."

"It comes with a spectacular 6 alternate hands, including Spidey's original black-and-red deco and underarm web wings, and web line accessory. The figure is inspired by Spider-Man's legendary Marvel Comics premiere in Amazing Fantasy #15. Additional Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures are available, celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes figure and 9 accessories."