Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-05 Sunstreaker Revealed

Weird the power of Energon with Hasbro once again as a new set of Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link figures have been unveiled

Article Summary Discover Takara Tomy's new Transformers Missing Link Sunstreaker, a 1:1 G1 homage.

Sunstreaker dazzles fans with a sleek Lamborghini alt-mode and upgraded robot form.

Enjoy premium accessories, including interchangeable fists and a mini figure.

Pre-order Sunstreaker for $84.99 and relive the 1986 Transformers nostalgia.

Transformers Missing Link is a line of figures that celebrates the legacy of the franchise with 1:1 recreations of iconic Generation 1 toys. These figures have been redesigned with enhanced articulation, detailed paintwork, and accessories. We have seen quite a few recently, and now a new one is racing on as Sunstreaker is back, capturing all of his details and deco from his classic 1986 release. Known for his sleek Lamborghini Countach alt-mode, Sunstreaker is a loyal and capable warrior for the Autobots. This updated Sunstreaker figure seamlessly converts between robot and sports car modes and includes a nice set of accessories with jet boosters and attachable punch hands. Hasbro was also sure to complete this Missing Link release with stickers, a mini human figure, and original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Sunstraker is ready to kick some Deception butt once again with this G1 release, and he is up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99, with a September 2025 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-05 Sunstreaker

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-05 Sunstreaker figure! This collectible action figure for adults features an authentic Takara Tomy design and deco inspired by the original Sunstreaker toy from 1986. With premium accessories including interchangeable punching fists and a mini human/worker type figure, plus original packaging and instructions."

MISSING LINK C-05 SUNSTREAKER: This Transformers Missing Link C-05 Sunstreaker premium adult collectible figure is an authentic Takara Tomy product

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO VEHICLE MODE: Sunstreaker figure converts between 2 iconic modes, robot and sports car mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 jet boosters, 1 missile (runner), 2 attachable punch hands, flare blaster, sticker, leaflet, secret film, and mini human/worker type figure that can board in both modes

INSPIRED BY TRANSFORMERS G1 SUNSTREAKER: Deco and details inspired by the G1 Transformers Sunstreaker toy from 1986

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!