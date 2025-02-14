Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers x Monster Hunter Silver Rathalos Figure Revealed

A new Takara Tomy figure has been revealed as Transformers collides with the Monster Hunter universe once again with Rathalos

Article Summary New Silver Rathalos Prime figure merges Transformers with Monster Hunter's iconic fire-breathing wyvern.

Optimus Prime reimagined with dragon-like armor, sleek silver scales, and massive articulated wings.

Includes unique silver Collaboration Matrix and versatile Charge Blade-inspired weapon for epic battles.

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $54.99, with an anticipated release in late December 2025.

Hasbro is back with a new Transformers x Monster Hunter collaboration that brings an electrifying fusion of giant robots and legendary beasts from the hit Capcom game. Rathalos Prime is back as this Synergenex Series reimagines Optimus Prime as a mechanical version of the infamous Rathalos, the fire-breathing wyvern from Monster Hunter. This marks the second release for this collab, with the Rathalos getting a new Silver variant. Decked out in dragon-like armor, Rathalos Prime features sleek silver scales, massive wings and is fully articulated in monster mode. For accessories, this Monster Hunter release will also get a silver Collaboration Matrix along with a silver Charge Blade–inspired weapon that can convert into both sword and axe modes. This Takara Tomy release will also feature original packaging and Japanese-language instructions, and it will get a $54.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a late December 2025 release date.

Transformers Takara Tomy Monster Hunter Silver Rathalos Prime

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Silver Rathalos Prime collectible figure. Convert from silver Optimus Prime robot mode to wyvern monster mode. Highly articulated figured is perfect for display in action stances; in monster mode, the head, mouth, neck, wings, and legs are poseable."

"Includes Collaboration Matrix and converting weapon accessories. This action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Synergenex Series Transformers x Monster Hunter Silver Rathalos Prime premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Silver Rathalos Prime action figure converts between Optimus Prime robot mode and wyvern Rathalos monster mode

TRANSFORMERS x MONSTER HUNTER: This Transformers action figure features a legendary character from the Monster Hunter video game

