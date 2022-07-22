New X-Men Collectibles Debut from DST with Phoenix and Apocalypse

To Me, My X-Men! Mutant fans are in for a real treat as it looks like mutant superiority is back on the menu. From the MCU and Marvel Comics, the world of collectibles, the X-Men are back in the spotlight once again! Diamond Select Toys has unveiled some new love for the mutants on the way with a new statue and Marvel Select figure! Up first is a 3,000-piece limited edition statue featuring the rise of the Phoenix! Jean Grey is wearing her classic green costume, and she is showcased with Phoenix flames behind her and is based on X-Men: The Animated Series! This cel-shaded figure is a perfect addition to Diamond's other animated statues, and she is priced at $120.

As for Marvel Select action figures, the popular Diamond Select Toys figure line is back with Apocalypse! That is right, the first mutant is back and is ready to pummel the X-Men with this impressive 8.5" tall figure. He features his design right from the X-Men comics and will, while not shown, will come with some accessories. Diamond's Marvel Select window packaging will return and will be display-ready as always. X-Men's Apocalypse is priced at $29.99, and he will release alongside Jean Grey Phoenix in late December 2022. Pre-orders are already live for both and they can be found right here.

"MARVEL ANIMATED PHOENIX BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! The Phoenix has risen! The X-Men's Jean Grey assumes the mantle of one of the Universe's most powerful entities in this all-new mini-bust in the X-Men Animated line! Wearing her famous green outfit, this approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust features cartoon-accurate sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $120.00."

"MARVEL SELECT APOCALYPSE ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! It's one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Select figures in years, and it's finally ready – Apocalypse is here! The world's first mutant stands approximately 8.5 inches tall and is in scale to all comic-style Marvel Select action figures. It features interchangeable parts and comes packaged in display-ready Select action figure packaging, with side panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $29.99."