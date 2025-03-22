Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, marvel, x-men

New X-Men: The Animated Series Cable Mini Bust Coming Soon

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. including a new X-Men: The Animated Series bust

Article Summary New Cable mini bust from X-Men: The Animated Series by Gentle Giant Ltd. arrives soon.

Limited edition collectible features cel-shaded deco, standing at 7 inches tall.

Cable's backstory streamlined for X-Men 97 series on Disney+ with a focus on family.

Pre-order the 3,000-piece limited bust for $99 online or at comic book stores.

The X-Men: The Animated Series aired from 1992 to 1997, featuring an almost comic book-accurate depiction of Marvel Comics favorite mutants. One of these was the arrival of Cable, who is depicted as a time-traveling warrior from a dystopian future who is fighting against the oppression of the Apocalypse. Unlike his complex comic origin, which involves Nathan Summers, the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, the show streamlines his backstory to focus on his war-torn future and mission to prevent his timeline's collapse. However, in the updated X-Men 97 series on Disney+, this storyline would arrive, focusing on Scott and Madelyn's child who has been infected by Mister Sinister, only to have him return from the future to try and save his mom.

This hardened soldier is now back as Gentle Giant Ltd. is adding Cable to their growing X-Men: The Animated Series Mini Bust collection. Standing 7" tall, Cable is featured in a cel-shaded deco, capturing his design from the hit 90s animated series. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, X-Men collectors will be able to bring home this cartoon-accurate bust as he wields dual blasters for $99. Fans will be able to snag up pre-orders online through Gentle Giant Ltd., along with reservations at your local comic book store.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Cable Animated Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Get ready to go back in time to 1996! The time-traveling mutant Cable is the latest X-Man to get made into a resin mini-bust by DST! Based on his appearance in the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, this approximately 7-inch bust wields two blasters, features cartoon-accurate sculpting and paint applications and sits atop a technological pedestal. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

