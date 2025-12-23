Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, wonder woman

New Zack Snyder's Justice League Wonder Woman MAFEX Revealed

Expand your collection with some brand new MAFEX figures from Medicom including the arrival of a new version Wonder Woman

In the Snyderverse, Diana Prince is the princess of Themyscira, an isolated island of immortal Amazons created by the gods of Olympus. She was trained from childhood to be a warrior, developing superhuman strength, agility, and combat skills far beyond those of any ordinary human. Unlike some earlier adaptations in DC Comics, the DCEU was sure to emphasize her centuries of battlefield experience, having fought in World War I and numerous mythic conflicts. giving her a seasoned, almost legendary presence. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she appears as a decisive force in the battle against Doomsday. This was followed by Zack Snyder's Justice League, as one of the core pillars to creating the Justice League, which Medicom is bringing back with their newest MAFEX figure.

This new figure brings Wonder Woman to life, capturing her modernized live-action suit and her beauty. There is a slight likeness to the actress, and this MAFEX figure will come with three swappable faceplates, allowing for standard, angry, and smiling expressions. Other accessories will include her Lasso of Truth in two different formats, along with her sword and shield. Despite the previous DCEU being forgotten, this figure is nicely sculpted and will be a nice treat for any Wonder Woman collection. Pre-orders are set to arrive this week at import sites like Big Bad Toy Store for around $120 and a 2026 release date.

About MAFEX:

MAFEX is a popular action figure line made by the Japanese company Medicom Toy. These figures are renowned for their ease of posing, while still maintaining a high level of accuracy in their portrayal of characters from movies, comics, and TV shows. MAFEX figures typically come with multiple faces, hands, and accessories, allowing collectors to recreate famous scenes or action poses. The line features characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and anime, making it appealing to a diverse range of fans. While they are primarily designed for adult collectors, MAFEX figures are loved because they strike a balance between fresh looks and flexibility that few other figure lines can match.

