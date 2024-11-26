Posted in: Arcade, Collectibles, Games, Pinball | Tagged: AtGames, jurassic park, pinball machine

Next-Gen Pinball Arrives with AtGames New Legends 4K Pinball Machines

The future is now as AtGames taking the arcade to the net level with their blend of nostalgia and technology with their pinball machines

Article Summary Experience nostalgia with AtGames Legends 4K Pinball, blending classic charm and modern innovation.

Dive into iconic themes like Addams Family and Jurassic Park, with options for more franchises available.

Enjoy seamless 32" 4K visuals, dynamic sound, and online leaderboards for competitive pinball action.

Easy setup and customization offer instant arcade fun with 140+ games via PinballNet included for two months.

We now live in a world surrounded by nostalgia as we look back on life and look to the good old days. The 80s is always calling with new collectibles, including a return to the arcade once again. AtGames is ready to bring your childhood back by fusing the classic era of pinball machines with future technology for a brand-new set of collectibles. Enjoy a new era of pinball with gorgeous 4K capabilities and a 32" screen that adds a new layer of innovation to an old-school game. From built-in speakers, online leaderboards, and even the ability to access over 140+ games via PinballNet, this arcade release is an all-in-one package.

AtGames has already released a few themed Legends 4K Pinball machines with the Addams Family, Peanuts, Star Trek, Sea of Thieves, and the all-mighty Jurassic Park. Each of these beauties is easy to set up and features a light-up topper, incredible panel artwork, and comes preset with themed games from that series. However, gamers can even gain the ability to play and purchase separate Pinball Packs to expand gameplay to new franchises like Child's Play, DreamWorks, Universal Monsters, and much more. Add some pinball fun to the house this holiday season right now on the AtGames E-Store.

Arcade Machine Pinball 4K Legends

"Possibly the coolest home entertainment/gaming upgrade out there, it's a mix of old-school pinball nostalgia and modern tech that instantly upgrades any space. With a variety of skins, there's something for everyone – from the pop culture enthusiasts to the pinball wizard, to those just looking for something fun to play with friends and family."

Gorgeous 4K Display: We're talking a big 32" screen with stunning visuals and super smooth gameplay.

Awesome Sound & Arcade Vibes: The built-in speakers and multi-display setup make you feel like you're in an actual arcade.

Play With Friends (Or Make New Ones!): Join online leaderboards and tournaments right from home. Compete with players all over the world!

Always Something New: It's pre-loaded with fan-favorite tables, and you can easily add more. You get access to 140+ extra games via PinballNet™ (first 2 months are on the house).

Ready to Go Right Out of the Box No complicated setup here—just plug it in, and you're playing in minutes. Plus, you can customize it with fun add-ons like a light-up topper.

