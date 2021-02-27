NieR: Automata 9S Type S Enters the Battle With Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is diving into the world of the hit video game series NieR: Automata as they announce their newest Nendoroid figure. Move over 2B; there is a new YoRHa in town as No. 9 Type S is ready to join the fight. He will come with two different face plates with standard and combat expressions. The NieR: Automata battle android can also be displayed with and without his blindfold, which will also go perfectly with the 2B Nendoroid with a blindfold. For accessories, he will come with his Cruel Oath weapon, unite pod 153, black box, and a weapon effect to capture some iconic poses. This is one collectible that NieR: Automata fans will not want to miss out on this figure for their collection as it will really expand the world of this battle android ready world. The Nendoroid NieR: Automata 9S (YoRHa No. 9 Type S) figure will be priced at $62.99. He is set to join the battle in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Nendoroid NieR:Automata 9S (YoRHa No. 9 Type S) – "2B…it was an honor to fight with you. Truly." From "NieR:Automata" comes a Nendoroid of the automated YoRHa infantry member, the all-purpose battle android "YoRHa No.9 Type S (9S)". He comes with two face plates—a standard face plate and a combat face plate. 9S's blindfold can also be removed. Additionally, the Nendoroid comes with his weapon Cruel Oath (with attachable attacking effect part) along with the tactical support unit Pod 153 and a black box. Additionally, 2 hacking effect sheets are included along with a machine lifeform. Be sure to add the android who harbors secret emotions to your collection!"