The Iron Giant Lands at Diamond Select Toys with New Metallic Figure A new assortment of new collectibles has arrived at Diamond Select Toys including the return of classic animated film, The Iron Giant

The hit animated film, The Iron Giant, is a classic that can be easily overlooked. Released in 1999 by Warner Bros, the film took viewers back to 1957 as it followed the adventures of a young boy named Hogarth Hughes. He discovers a very massive and very interesting giant alien robot, thus The Iron Giant. This heartfelt animated film is one of the best, and Diamond Select Toys is giving it new life with a new figure. Coming in at 8 inches tall, The Iron Giant is back and with an all new metallic release. Sadly, we do not get an entire set of accessories, but Diamond has stated that he will feature light up eyes, and a variety of swappable hands including a laser gun.

The Iron Giant will have multiple points of articulation and be battery operated. The signature Diamond Select action figure packaging will be featured here, as well as side panel artwork for those in-box collectors. Keep the memory of The Iron Giant alive with this impressive figure that is priced at $29.99, he is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other limited releases from Diamond Select Toys, like this Spider-Gwen statue seen here.

The Iron Giant Goes Metallic with New Diamond Select Release

"IRON GIANT SELECT METALLIC ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Be who you choose to be! The Iron Giant returns with a new look in this all-metallic release! Featuring light-up eyes and interchangeable hands, including a laser gun hand, this approximately 8-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and runs on two button-cell batteries (included). It comes in Select-style action figure packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!