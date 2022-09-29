Nightmare Spawn Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Comic Figure

October is upon us, and that mean ghost, ghouls, and even nightmares awaken. McFarlane Toys is on a mission to bring the entire Spawn Universe to a 7" scale as they reveal their latest set of figures. There are plenty of Hellspawn's to go around this time as both Plague and Omega have been unleashed into the world. Not only that but Detectives Sam and Twitch are on the case and ready for action with a special 2-pack set. While all of these figures are great, they do not capture the horror that Nightmare Spawn does. This Hellspawn is flying on it to bring havoc to your growing Spawn collection with a fantastic new figure. Feeding on the nightmares of humanity, this deadly creature comes right out of the pages of Image Comics' popular Spawn comic series. The creature does include wings, intense, textured detail, and a wicked sculpt that only a devil could love. McFarlane Toys Spawn's Universe Nightmare Spawn is priced at $24.99, he is set for a November 2022 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The Nightmare Spawn has existed for thousands of years. This cunning creature discovered a way to cross the veil between our world and the world of Dreams. There he feeds on the nightmares of humanity and grows his power as he commands from the shadows. Few know of his continued existence, and even fewer of his plans for the Throne of Malebolgia."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Nightmare Spawn is features with articulated wings and base

Featured in a themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures