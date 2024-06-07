Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, The New Batman Adventures

Nightwing Arrives with McFarlane's New Batman Adventures Line

Return to The New Batman Adventures once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest set of 6” figures from the hit cartoon

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Nightwing figure from The New Batman Adventures.

Nightwing's design is based on the iconic Bruce Timm animated style.

Collectible set includes accessories like birdarang and a unique animation cel.

Pre-orders available for Nightwing and other characters at $24.99 for July 2024.

Nightwing, once known as Robin, finally steps into his role and takes a step back outside the shadow of Batman. McFarlane Toys is back with another impressive collection of animated 6" figures that are based on the legendary and popular animated series, The New Batman Adventures. This new release captures Nightwing's evolution with precision, showcasing his sleek blue and black costume with birdarang and binocular accessories. The sculpting captures that signature animated Bruce Timm style that fans have known and loved for over decades.

To make things even better, these The New Batman Adventures figures will each come accompanied by a reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame. This collectible will surely offer fans a tangible piece of the beloved animated series while capturing Nightwing's transition from sidekick to standalone hero in the growing Batman Family. McFarlane Toys has this series priced at $24.99 each with a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live, with Bane, Catwoman, and Joker also coming soon.

Nightwing (The New Batman Adventures)

"If it's hard being a superhero, what is it like as a sidekick? The heroes get the glory, while you clean up the mess. You don't make the decisions and you don't give orders. So, what do you do if you're the Boy Wonder to one of the most recognizable super heroes in the universe and you're looking to break out on your own? Simple. You become Nightwing."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

NIGHTWING™ is based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ animated series

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, binoculars, birdarang, reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

