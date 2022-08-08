Noob Saibot Enters the Mortal Kombat with Storm Collectibles

Noob Saibot has a very interesting history in the Mortal Kombat franchise and was one of the original characters from the first game. Bi-Han was the original Sub-Zero before ether title was passed on down to his younger brother Kuai Liang. His time as Noob Saibot came to us in Mortal Kombat 11, and since he has stayed a member of the franchise. This antagonist is now joining Storm Collectibles with a new 1/6 scale figure. This fallen Sub-Zero has been resurrected, and Storm Collectibles capture his dark personality and characteristics perfectly.

This 1/6 scale Mortal Kombat figure will come with a nice set of accessories like four pairs of hands, three different attack effects, and a sickle. The 1/6 scale line from Storm Collectibles is fairly new, so only a couple of these figures have been made. This includes just Scorpion and Sub-Zero at the moment, which are both incredible. Enhance your Mortal Kombat or Sub-Zero collection with Noob Siabot, and he is priced at $235. Pre-orders are live right here, with him getting a Q1 2023 release.

"NOOB SAIBOT's origins are unknown, but he is likely a revenant: a fallen warrior resurrected by the Netherrealm sorcerer Quan Chi to fulfill a dark objective. Noob has been assigned to aid Shao Kahn in his acquisition of Earthrealm. A faithful servant and a recent addition to the Brotherhood of Shadow, he will obey his master, Quan Chi, and complete his mission. But he is biding his time. Noob Saibot has a dark objective of his own."

Noob Saibot 1/6 Scale Collectible Action Figure features:

1 x Sickle

3 x Attack Effect

4 x Interchangeable Pairs of Hand

Estimated Release Date: Q1 2023