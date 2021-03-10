Let's Get Quacking With Numskull and Their TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck's

TUBBZ captures some of your favorite franchises like Ghostbusters, Borderlands, Batman, Destiny, and more in duck form. I have seen these collectibles in many stores and never got a chance to actually check them out in person. Numskull was kind enough to send us a couple of their TUBBZ cosplaying ducks to check out. We received four ducks from four different properties with Lord of the Rings, FRIENDS, Star Trek, and Aquaman. Each of these ducks is packed with quacking detail that makes it a fun gift for any fan of the franchises.

Each TUBBZ cosplaying duck from Numskull comes in cute bathtub packaging. The logo of the film is in on the tub, and there is even a little display of other characters in the series that fans can get. The ducks keep their bright yellow color as they dress up as some of our favorite heroes like Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings. The sculpted detail of each is very well done, showing a nice dynamic look at each character. Some of the TUBBZ ducks even have sculpted accessories, like Rachel Green gets her Central Perk outfit with a coffee cup in hand. We also get some very intense cosplaying ducks like Aquaman with his mighty beard and powerful trident. Of the ducks that Numskull kindly sent us, Spock from Star Trek is my favorite of the ones we received. From his colors to his iconic pose, Andy Star Trek fans can see the amazing detail and design put into these ducks.

Rubber ducks have been around since the late 1800s and were even inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 2013. Everyone has played with a rubber duck at some point as a kind, and Numskull is changing the game up. Why have a simple yellow rubber duck when you can have DOOM Slayer duck, Resident Evil Nemesis, or even a duck dressed like Batman. Each TUBBZ figure is packed with some fun detail that will be an excellent gift for any fan out there on a budget. Anyone who is interested in adding a duck to their own collection can find their inventory here. Most ducks can be found online and in-store at GameStop and Think Geek stores now. Quack.