Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals – Star Wars

It seems that Day 1 Funko NYCC 2020 reveals are dwindling down but Funko is still bringing the heat. They are taking us to a galaxy far far away with our next reveals as we get not one but two new Pops from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Coming out of that iconic flashback scene, Luke and Leia return in their Jedi Training Gear. This reveal gives Star Wars fans the first canon collectible of Princess Leia with her lightsaber. These Pops will be individual Pops boxes but will be sold as a bundle which is nice. They will be priced at $29.99 and will be exclusive to the Funko-Shop. We travel to the Outer Rim for our next Star Wars Funko as we get a new version of The Child from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. The Child will be wearing the Mandalorian necklace as seen in the show and with the popularity of the show and this character his bounty will be back on. Both of these Star Wars Funko Pops are perfect convention exclusives and will be hot items this year for NYCC 2020.

The Funko Virtual Con 4.0 has been officially revealed which means the canceled 2020 NYCC exclusives will be getting an online release. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big event. Some (not all) will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Hot Topic, Target, Entertainment Earth, and more. Going off of the past Virtual Cons, the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get the official NYCC 2020 sticker and it with a 50/50 chance. New York Comic Con 2020 was expected to go between October 8-11 so expect a Funko-Shop launch around then and located here. Most shared exclusives will most likely launch online at 12:01 October 9th as well as in-store that day while other online releases will happen throughout it with Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Walgreens, and more. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all other NYCC 2020 reveals as they get announced.