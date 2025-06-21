Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Art of Greg Capullo Spawn 1:10 Statue

Inspired by the Art of Greg Capullo, a brand new Black White & Red All Over Spawn statue is on the way from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back with yet another glorious Spawn statue as they continue their Black, White & Red All Over series. This new release is inspired by the Art of Greg Capullo, an iconic artist of the beloved Image Comics character. After gaining attention at Marvel for his work on X‑Force, Capullo caught the eye of Todd McFarlane, eventually becoming the lead artist on Spawn starting in the 1990s. His bold, gothic art style and monstrous designs helped to amplify Spawn's dark, supernatural themes. Over the years, Capullo easily helped define the visual tone of the character, along with creating and illustrating some of the most memorable arcs and covers in Spawn history.

McFarlane now brings Capullo's Spawn to life with a new limited edition statue that is hand-numbered on the base. Standing 8.5" tall, this statue captures that gothic tone perfectly with a wicked cape, chains, and sinister look. However, despite all of this impressive detail, the statue does come with a hefty $399.99 price tag. Pre-orders for this new (Black, White & Red All Over) Greg Capullo statue are live on the McFarlane Toys Store with a November 2025 release.

Spawn – Art of Greg Capullo (Black, White & Red All Over)

"Old foes with new agendas are tormenting Spawn, drawing him down a road he may not be prepared to travel. Only Spawn's one-time mentor, Cog, now dying, can offer insight into the complex web being woven. Will revisiting the mistakes he made as a man relieve the pain that haunts Spawn in death? Or are some wounds too deep to ever heal?"

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 8.5″ tall (including base)

Inspired by the artwork of Greg Capullo

Made of polyresin

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all of McFarlane Toys Spawn Black, White & Red All Over Statues

