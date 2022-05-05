Obi-Wan Kenobi Reveals His New Star Wars Figure on Jimmy Kimmel

Yesterday was Star Wars Day as May the 4th has arrived, and it was loaded with some fun reveals. However, one of the best reveals of the entire day came to us late last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Special guest star and Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, was there, and a very special reveal was showcased. That is right; Star Wars fans get the first look at the first Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure for the upcoming figure titled the Wandering Jedi. Ewan McGregor told listeners about the photo-real technology that Hasbro used and even more about this time in Star Wars, which can be seen below.

Hasbro then followed with some official screens of the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Traveling Jedi) figure. Only two trailers have been revealed of the upcoming Disney+ show, but we are getting his appearance seen in those scenes. A new body is used, and Obi-Wan Kenobi will come with his iconic lightsaber and a fabric cloak. I believe more accessories will be included as seen in the Jimmy Kimmel pictures (above) but they could be spoiler accessories so they were removed for the time being. This figure looks great, and I am surprised we didn't get a reveal on the actual Hasbro live stream. This easily would have been the highlighted piece of the whole reveal and would have been nice to see with the Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber reveals.

This figure looks fantastic, and I am excited that Hasbro is already getting a start of collectibles for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fingers crossed that the Hasbro Star Wars team keeps the ball rolling with Inquisitors and of course another Darth Vader. I would imagine we are looking at the new normal price of $24.99 or $27.99 price tag for this The Black Series figure. Pre-orders will not be going live today but will be going up on May 11, at 1 PM EST at most online retailers. Be sure to check here for all the new Star Wars pre-orders with new figures for both Vintage and Black Series lines.