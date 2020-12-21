One Million Years BC Dinosaur Comes to Life with New Star Ace Statue

Star Ace Toys is taking collectors back to 1966 to relive the classic fantasy film One Million Years B.C. with their newest statue. The iconic stop-motion work of Ray Harryhausen comes back once again with this beautifully re-created Ceratosaurus statue. Standing roughly 12 inches tall, the One Million Years B.C. statue captures the original stop-motion model that Ray Harryhausen used in the film. The dinosaur is depicted with his original details, hand-painted color, and will even come with a rocky diorama display base. The display will also include little tiny mini-figures featuring a caveman and cave girl that can be placed in a variety of positions around the base. The One Million Years B.C. stop-motion statue will also be a companion piece to the already released stop-motion Triceratops statue from Star Ace Toys.

Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion skill truly took movies to a new level. He brought the world of fantasy to life right before our eyes, and it is amazing that Star Ace Toys is bringing the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. back. Not only is this amazing tribute to the genius of Ray Harryhausen, but to the growth of the history of cinema. The Ceratosaurus is beautifully crafted, and it even has that stop-motion look to it, which is pretty unique. Movie fans, dinosaur fans, and Ray Harryhausen fans will definitely want to add this amazing collectible to their growing collection. The Ceratosaurus One Million Years B.C. Stop-Motion Statue from Star Ace Toys will be priced at $314.99. It is set to release between April – June 2021, and fans can find that pre-orders are already live and located here.

"This is a story of long, long ago, when the world was just beginning… The classic fantasy film One Million Years BC featured dinosaurs and other creatures brought to life by the stop-motion genius of Ray Harryhausen. Star Ace's next release from this film is the menacing Ceratosaurus, known for battling a Triceratops that had been chasing our heroes, the caveman, and the cavegirl. As the cavepeople fearfully watch hidden in the nearby rock formation, the two huge dinosaurs fought to the death.

This Ceratosaurus is a 12.59" tall polyresin statue sculpted to match the original Harryhausen stop-motion model. It features a detailed, hand-painted color scheme, and comes with a rocky outcropping display base. The set includes scaled figures of the caveman and the cavegirl that can be positioned in a variety of ways! The Ceratosaurus is in scale with the Star Ace Triceratops and can be displayed together to recreate the scene from the movie (each sold separately.) Created in partnership with the Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation and the 20th Century Fox."